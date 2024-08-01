Morgan Stanley Increases U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $54.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on USB. Barclays reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.