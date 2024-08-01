MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. 137,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,977,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $51.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 724.07%.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

