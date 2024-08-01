Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stake Lessened by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 42.7% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 104,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $6,636,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

