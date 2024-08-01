Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 904 ($11.63) and last traded at GBX 902 ($11.60), with a volume of 83702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 896 ($11.53).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $9.50. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,694.44%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 869.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 850.28. The company has a market capitalization of £962.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,248.61 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, insider Angus Franklin acquired 1,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 865 ($11.13) per share, with a total value of £15,898.70 ($20,451.12). 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

