Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) versus NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) and NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and NRG Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Nuclear Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NRG Energy $28.82 billion 0.54 -$202.00 million $7.06 10.65

Nano Nuclear Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NRG Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

97.7% of NRG Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of NRG Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nano Nuclear Energy and NRG Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Nuclear Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 NRG Energy 0 4 3 0 2.43

Nano Nuclear Energy currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 230.23%. NRG Energy has a consensus target price of $71.14, indicating a potential downside of 5.36%. Given Nano Nuclear Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nano Nuclear Energy is more favorable than NRG Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and NRG Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Nuclear Energy N/A N/A N/A NRG Energy 5.76% 42.60% 4.11%

Summary

NRG Energy beats Nano Nuclear Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. is based in New York.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions. It offers retail electricity and energy management, line and surge protection products, HVAC installation, repair and maintenance, home protection products, carbon offsets, back-up power stations, portable power, portable solar, and portable lighting; retail services comprising demand response, commodity sales, energy efficiency, and energy management solutions; and system power, distributed generation, renewable and low-carbon products, carbon management and specialty services, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, and energy advisory services. In addition, the company trades in power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. It offers its products and services under the NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, and Vivint. It serves residential, commercial, government, industrial, and wholesale customers. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

