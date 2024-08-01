Natera (NTRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Natera to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Natera has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Natera Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $102.39 on Thursday. Natera has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $117.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Natera
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.