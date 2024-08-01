Natera (NTRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Natera to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Natera has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $102.39 on Thursday. Natera has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $117.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $613,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,209,089.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $613,683.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,089.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $185,946.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,387 shares of company stock worth $12,684,836 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

