Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the fourth quarter worth $850,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.23. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $82.00.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

