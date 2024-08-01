National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for iA Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.30 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.94.

TSE IAG opened at C$93.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$88.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$77.61 and a 12 month high of C$94.25. The company has a market cap of C$9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.25%.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total value of C$91,420.00. In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.42, for a total transaction of C$467,091.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,709.15. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total value of C$91,420.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,850,331. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

