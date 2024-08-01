National Bank Financial Comments on CAE Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $835.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CAE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CAE opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. CAE has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 16,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,446,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after acquiring an additional 128,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

