National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FSZ. TD Securities raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. National Bankshares lowered Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.11.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$8.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$9.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$706.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of C$168.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.30 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.76%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

