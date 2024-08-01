National World (LON:NWOR) Trading 2.8% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

National World Plc (LON:NWOR – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 16.98 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.70 ($0.21). 43,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 293,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.21).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. National World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Get National World alerts:

National World Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.33. The company has a market cap of £47.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,650.00 and a beta of 0.79.

About National World

National World Plc operates in the news publishing industry in the United Kingdom. It provides news and information services through a portfolio of multimedia publications and websites. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.