NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE NWG opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $68,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

