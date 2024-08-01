NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Institutional Trading of NatWest Group
NatWest Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.68.
NatWest Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.1543 dividend. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
