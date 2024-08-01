NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.1543 dividend. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

