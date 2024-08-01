Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,010 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 967,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 79,722 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

NVTS stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $679.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.42.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In other news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $387,412.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,944,420 shares in the company, valued at $26,452,669. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.