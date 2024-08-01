Nelnet (NNI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $579.96 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nelnet to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nelnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $112.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.35 and its 200-day moving average is $96.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 48.33 and a current ratio of 48.33. Nelnet has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $114.26.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 1,700 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $172,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,626.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

