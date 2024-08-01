NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NEO. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.48. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $21.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.19.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 107.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

