Nerdy (NRDY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nerdy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NRDY opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $303.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.73. Nerdy has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,438,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,086.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,438,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,086.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 347,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $670,240.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,117,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,825.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,200,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,511. Insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nerdy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.82.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

