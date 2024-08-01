Nestlé (NSRGY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nestlé (OTCMKTS: NSRGY):

7/31/2024 – Nestlé was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2024 – Nestlé was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/26/2024 – Nestlé was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2024 – Nestlé was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $100.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.91. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $99.02 and a 1-year high of $123.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

