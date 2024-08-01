Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded to Hold by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nestlé from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NSRGY opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $99.02 and a 12 month high of $123.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 82,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nestlé by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Nestlé by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

