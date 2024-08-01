New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE NGD opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 730,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,246 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

