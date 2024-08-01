New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Trading Up 6.8% After Earnings Beat

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.8% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 1,448,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,489,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in New Gold by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 214,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.32.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

