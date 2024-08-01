New Wei (OTCMKTS:WLTGQ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

New Wei Inc (OTCMKTS:WLTGQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. New Wei shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.
New Wei Stock Down 25.0 %
New Wei Company Profile
Walter Energy, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal. Its products include thermal coal, anthracite, metallurgical coke, coal bed methane gas, and other related products. It operates through following reportable segments: U.S. Operations, Canadian and U.K.
