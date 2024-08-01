New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.39) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the financial services provider will earn ($2.39) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.89). New York Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYCB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $77,628,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,140 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,639.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,899,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,914 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,466,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $15,903,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.