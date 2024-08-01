NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXRT. Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $43.98.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,934.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

