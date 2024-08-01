NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Major Shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc Acquires 11,690,909 Shares

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc acquired 11,690,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $87,681,817.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,536,369 shares in the company, valued at $131,522,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NextDecade Stock Up 1.2 %
NEXT stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. NextDecade Co. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $8.52.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.64). On average, research analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, TD Cowen increased their price target on NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
