NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Major Shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc Acquires 11,690,909 Shares

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc acquired 11,690,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $87,681,817.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,536,369 shares in the company, valued at $131,522,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NextDecade Stock Up 1.2 %

NEXT stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. NextDecade Co. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.64). On average, research analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in NextDecade by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price target on NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

