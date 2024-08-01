NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.230-3.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.700 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Citigroup boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $76.39 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.37.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.