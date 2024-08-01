NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.37. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

