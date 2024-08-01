NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.630-4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

