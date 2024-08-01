NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $31.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NEP. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NEP opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.03. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.905 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,161,433 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $125,176,000 after acquiring an additional 250,456 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 648,775 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $83,069,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,142,000 after buying an additional 2,230,374 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,663,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,594,000 after buying an additional 261,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.