NGEx Minerals (OTC:NGXXF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of NGEx Minerals Ltd. (OTC:NGXXF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.70 and last traded at C$6.65. 25,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 28,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.42.

NGEx Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.41.

About NGEx Minerals

NGEx Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company holds interest in the Los Helados project, a porphyry copper, gold, and silver deposit located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile. It also holds interest in the Valle Ancho and Interceptor properties located in Catamarca, Argentina; and the Potro Cliffs project located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

