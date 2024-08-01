NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. On average, analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NGL opened at $4.58 on Thursday. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

