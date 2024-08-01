NiSource Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for NiSource in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for NiSource’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NYSE NI opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. NiSource has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,946,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,519,823,000 after purchasing an additional 991,336 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,907,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,322 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,525,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,202 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,272,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,083,000 after acquiring an additional 450,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NiSource by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

