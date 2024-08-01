nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LASR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in nLIGHT by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after buying an additional 58,689 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 1,212.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in nLIGHT by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in nLIGHT by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other nLIGHT news, Director Geoffrey Moore sold 38,796 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $509,779.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,384.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other nLIGHT news, Director Geoffrey Moore sold 38,796 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $509,779.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,384.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $12.07 on Thursday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $574.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $44.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

