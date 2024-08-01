nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,082 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,156,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 198,609 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,044,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 154,273 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after acquiring an additional 58,689 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at nLIGHT

In other news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Geoffrey Moore sold 38,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $509,779.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,384.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $12.07 on Thursday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $574.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $44.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

(Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Further Reading

