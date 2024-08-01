NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Truist Financial

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NMI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on NMI from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.78.

NMIH stock opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. NMI has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,447,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,915,000 after buying an additional 29,040 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 94.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NMI by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 670,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

