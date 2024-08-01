noco-noco (NASDAQ:NCNC) Stock Price Up 87.6%

noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNC – Get Free Report) rose 87.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 298,621,113 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11,570% from the average daily volume of 2,558,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

noco-noco Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

noco-noco Company Profile

noco-noco Inc operates as an early-stage decarbonization solution provider in Asia. The company engages in manufacturing and leasing battery products, including batteries and BEVs to commercial transportation companies, and of ESS to renewable power plants and other power plants requiring grid stabilization and backup power; and the provision of carbon abatement solutions for landowners and carbon credit sales.

