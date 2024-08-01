Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $201.58

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.58 ($2.59) and traded as high as GBX 236 ($3.04). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 235 ($3.02), with a volume of 45,106 shares changing hands.

NXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.05) price target on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.18) price target on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £210.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,468.75 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 225.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 201.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Norcros’s payout ratio is presently 6,250.00%.

In other news, insider James Eyre sold 20,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.15), for a total transaction of £51,430.40 ($66,156.93). In other news, insider James Eyre sold 20,992 shares of Norcros stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.15), for a total transaction of £51,430.40 ($66,156.93). Also, insider Stefan Allanson bought 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £23,740.50 ($30,538.33). 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

