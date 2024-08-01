North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.98

North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and traded as high as $15.01. North American Palladium shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 21,600 shares traded.
North American Palladium Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $881.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98.
About North American Palladium
North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
