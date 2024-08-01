Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.31, with a volume of 2303290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

