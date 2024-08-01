Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57. 68,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 110,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cormark set a C$1.50 target price on Northern Superior Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Northern Superior Resources
Northern Superior Resources Stock Performance
Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Northern Superior Resources
Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Superior Resources
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Superior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Superior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.