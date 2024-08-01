Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57. 68,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 110,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark set a C$1.50 target price on Northern Superior Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Northern Superior Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Northern Superior Resources

Northern Superior Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$87.76 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Northern Superior Resources

(Get Free Report)

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Superior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Superior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.