Northland Securities Trims Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Target Price to $20.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the coupon company’s stock.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Capmk raised Groupon to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. Groupon has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its position in Groupon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 7,040,410 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $90,399,000 after acquiring an additional 323,344 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,050 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after buying an additional 26,661 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,884,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,514 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 138,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

