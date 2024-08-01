Nova (NVMI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Nova to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Nova has set its Q2 guidance at $1.27-1.42 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 1.270-1.420 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.78 million. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nova to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nova Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NVMI opened at $206.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.59. Nova has a 12 month low of $90.59 and a 12 month high of $247.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nova from $223.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.60.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

