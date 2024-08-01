Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Novartis by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

NYSE:NVS opened at $111.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

