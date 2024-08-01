Novo Nordisk A/S Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 29,301 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 33% compared to the typical volume of 21,978 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.6 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $132.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.88. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $78.19 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $595.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

