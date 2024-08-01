Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.99

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.99 and last traded at $63.72, with a volume of 3796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.13.

Novozymes A/S Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

