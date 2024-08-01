NRG Energy (NRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect NRG Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $75.17 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $87.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

