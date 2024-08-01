Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

NRIX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $51,468.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,080.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,554 shares of company stock worth $308,044 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 810,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 120,141 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 434,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 184,086 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

