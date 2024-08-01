NuScale Power (SMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect NuScale Power to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect NuScale Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of SMR opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.25. NuScale Power has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 15,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $95,287.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 478,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,968.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at $263,035.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 15,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $95,287.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 478,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,968.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $339,745. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMR

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.