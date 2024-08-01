Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2024

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 18,312.9% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,595,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $51.17 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.