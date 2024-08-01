Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 18,312.9% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,595,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $51.17 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

