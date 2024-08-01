NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $117.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.57 and its 200 day moving average is $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, insider Jen Hsun Huang 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jen Hsun Huang 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,840,723 shares of company stock worth $581,410,541 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

